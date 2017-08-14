Afternoon thoughts

It was an interesting movie, at least it wasn't filled with violence. Then I took the bus to the Laguna Mall for something to eat. Here are a few photos from there.
Sundays are always crowded at the food court. The Mexicans love this place. Very few expats. Maybe we like what is different from what we are used to being around. This area is like being in the United States.
The two photos above are of the new Indian Curry Restaurant that recently opened.
This time I decided to try the Italian restaurant. It is more expensive than the other ones but the lemon chicken photo looked good. It was the best lemon chicken I have ever had and that is one of my favorite meals. Unfortunately, when I asked for a glass of water they only offered me a small bottle of water for 18 pesos. I feel that water should be free, just like air. And if a restaurant refuses to let me have some water from their large jugs, I just don't go back.
So now I have a dilemma, do I go back to eat the best lemon chicken I have ever had or do I boycott it because they refused to give me a glass of water? Maybe next time, If I decide to eat there again, I will take my own water. But it is the principal of the thing that bothers me. Also, if I were to buy their water, the lunch would cost almost twice what the other restaurants there charge. Do I like lemon chicken enough to go against my principals and to pay twice the price for lunch? Or do I forget about one of my favorite foods, cooked perfectly?
At least I got away from the computer and worrying what is happening to the United States these days. Feels like we have just regressed a hundred years. My boycott of buying small bottles of water means nothing in the face of all the problems up there. I am glad to be living in Mexico. Of course there are other problems here but at least in my town there are no riots. For now.
Enjoy the chicken and bring your own water.
Hi Peter, Good idea although the owner might not like that. Thanks for writing and for the laugh. P