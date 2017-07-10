Please Read and Pass this along to your friends

Some facts about kidney transplants: over 100,000 people a year wait for one and only 18% of those people actually receive one. There is a three to ten year waiting list and the longer a person has to wait, the less likely the kidney transplant will work. Having a living donor makes for a much better chance. Right now Elizabeth is healthy enough so that her body is less likely to reject one and she would be able to have a much longer and happier life. She is a wonderful and loving woman. She has worked hard all of her life and now that she is able to retire and enjoy her granddaughter, she is stuck with this terrible situation.
She has no kidney function now so she has to go to kidney dialysis for several hours three times a week. So that takes up much of her time. Dialysis is also very hard on the rest of her body. Please, if you know anyone who might be able and willing to help her by donating a kidney, send this along to that person. I hope she will get one soon and be able to have a long and healthy life. She deserves that after working hard for so many years.
