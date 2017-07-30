Morning Thoughts----my blog problems

I haven't been doing much for the past two weeks because I twisted my knee. I don't want to have knee problems again so I have just been sitting around wasting my time watching stupid netflix series. I have watched just about everything on there except for the chldren's programs. I even watch the ones in Spanish and read the subtitles, hoping I will learn Spanish that way. My memory is so bad these days that nothing sticks in my brain. So that too, is just wasting my life away.
I am going to take a walk with Chico today no matter what. I hate just sitting around here all the time. When I was in my fifties I spent some time working in what they call Rest Homes. Those places are grim. For sure, all the elderly people living there did was REST. Rest and watch television and then they had to go to their rooms at four in the afternoon. Most of them went to bed at that time. Their day was over. These past two weeks feel like I have been living in one of those places. Just eating and resting and watching things on netflix. I feel a bit nuts from it.
Strange thing about it is that the last time I was in one of those homes in Portland, visiting with a friend, I noticed that all the people living there were about my age. What were they doing in that place???? It was scary to see that as a possible future for myself. I had better get out and walk today, no matter if my knee still hurts. I do not want to end up in one of those Rest Homes.....
I will take my camera with me today and maybe I can get something worthwhile to put on here. Today is Salvador's Sunday Brunch. The restaurant is packed, mostly with people from Guadalajara, the motorcycle clubs, people dressed up from church, they love the buffet there. I might do that just to break the obsession I am on now with sushi. Sorry I can't answer any comments sent to me on this site. Hopefully, it will be fixed soon.
