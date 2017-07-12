Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Morning of my Ultrasound

Morning at my apartment.

As you can see, Chico was up early. Olive was still sleeping.

This is the upstairs area of Lakeside clinic where I got my Ultrasound. I forgot to take photos of the front of the clinic. I get the results of the blood work and ultrasound this Saturday. I am doing this because all my relatives have had heart attacks early and most of them died from them.
Because I am a patient of the Municipal Clinic, they charged me less than usual for the ultrasound. It was 1500 pesos. Not bad. 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)