Morning of my Ultrasound

As you can see, Chico was up early. Olive was still sleeping.
This is the upstairs area of Lakeside clinic where I got my Ultrasound. I forgot to take photos of the front of the clinic. I get the results of the blood work and ultrasound this Saturday. I am doing this because all my relatives have had heart attacks early and most of them died from them.
Because I am a patient of the Municipal Clinic, they charged me less than usual for the ultrasound. It was 1500 pesos. Not bad.
