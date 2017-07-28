I am hoping this will change too. One friend in Mexico told me that he can get blogs using wordpress but not any blogs using blogspot. So from all this information, I have concluded that the problem is just in Mexico and just with Blogspot.... This may be my last post if that can't be fixed..... It was fun while it lasted. I will try to wait, as my friend says and hope that it will come back...... But I have never been a very patient person.
Friday, July 28, 2017
Blog problem
For some reason blogspot isn't working in Mexico. That is my conclusion after doing hours of testing and research. No one in Mexico can open it. It just says Server cannot be found. But my son in Kansas can get it. My friend in Canada can get it. I can't get it on my computer. The man at the computer store with a fancy big computer can't get it. Other friends in Mexico can't get it. So if you are receiving this post, and you have the time, please let me know. And tell me where you are located. Of course I may not be able to post any comments on it either. Like my friend Pat says, "If you don't like something in Mexico, Wait, it will change."
I'm reading your blog just fine from Los Angeles. I hope your technical difficulties are resolved soon. Technology is wonderful when it works, and crazy-making when it doesn't. Thank you for sharing your life with us online.ReplyDelete
I am getting your blog just fine in Morelia, MexicoReplyDelete
I can see this post and all the previous tests you have done. Cheers, from Vancouver, Canada.ReplyDelete
Hi PatriciaReplyDelete
I can read this post.
Cathy in Canada