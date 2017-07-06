Another Wednesday Market in Ajijic

The dogs are interested in Chico as we walk by.
Dennis is back again from the United States. He comes and goes often.
This is the entrance to the market. I don't know why but it was very crowded today.. So crowded that Chico and I only walked half way down. Towards the bottom of the market are the less expensive fruit and vegetable stands and everyone hangs out there.
Chico wasn't too sure about this dog.
Above is the old Anita's Animals stand. I used to buy all my books there. But Anita went back to Germany and everything fell apart for awhile. Some other women came in to help with the animals and they got rid of all their books. They also didn't have any animals at the stand. I don't know what is going on with them. I hope they can survive. I heard they had 40 dogs and 50 cats. It makes me sad to see this happen but Anita did her time there. She needed a break from all that work.
It was fun to listen to this man singing but as you can see, he has stopped up the flow of traffic.
I liked the butterfly lamps.
The Pizza looked good too.
Lots of people were eating at the fish taco stand.
This little girl was sitting under one of the tables her family had up with things for sale.
More of the crowd.
Lunch at Salvador's
My favorite, fish burger.
Denis at lunch.
