Ajijic Wednesday Market part 2

Now I am getting to the bottom of the market where there are things I CAN eat on my new diet. Avocados are supposedly very healthy but they are also very expensive here now. 25 pesos for one small avocado. But you can see the mixed vegetable bags and the little bags of Nopal cactus
The woman is chopping up the nopal cactus into smaller pieces. I find that they keep longer when they aren't cut up first.
I bought a roll of artifical crab meat. I am going to attempt to make sushi later on today once I rest. Check out those knives. Very sharp.
I like fresh flowers but by the time I have all my food I don't want to have to carry them up the hill too.
He is playing for tips.
I liked this hairless dog. I think he was looking down at Chico.
This fruit and vegetable stand is already running out of supplies.
People resting at the bottom of the hill.
And this is what it looks like at the bottom of the market where all the more inexpensive fruit and vegetable stands are located. I could hardly get back through the crowd.
Now I am finally back at the top of the hill and resting with one of my favorite foods. Shrimp tostado. I haven't been to this place for a few weeks and when I got my shrimp tostado I noticed there were only a few small pieces of avocado slices on top. Usually there are lots of slices but I understand. Avocados are expensive. Chico likes this place too because I give him little bites of shrimp.
This is a blurry photo but unfortunately the only one I took . I wanted to just eat it.
Chico is waiting for a piece of shrimp.
I snapped this photo of myself while waiting for my tostado. I am so sweaty from the humidity that it looks like I just washed my hair. Sweat is also running down my face. It is hard to shop and walk in this weather but also better than the rain.
I finally made it back up the hill to my house. This is how I looked. Time to rest and really take a shower. And one more photo. I took it at home.
This is NOT Vodka. Well there may be a LITTLe vodka in it. The woman who sells it to me saves the biggest bottle under the counter for me. ANd I bring back the empty bottle for her. She said there was some alcohol in it. Not much, but enough to smell and maybe it is tequilla. I have read that a little tequilla is healthy for our bodies. Good to know. But it is really a bottle of pomegranate juice. I have to filter out the seeds when I get it home and put it in smaller bottles so it will fit into the frig. Pomegranate juice is very healthy but I don't like having to squeeze it and deal with the seeds. there are only a few seeds at the bottom of this bottle. You can see them if you look closely enough. I drink that much in one week. So another market day is over for me. And I am resting at home now. Chico is resting too.
