Afternoon walk home from the Ajijic Plaza

They were trimming the trees at the top entrance to the Plaza.
I wanted to show how beautiful and green the mountains are now.
This elderly woman works every day cleaning the sidewalk in front of a complex. She always tries to pet Chico but he won't have it. I don't know why he is afraid of her. She is very sweet. Maybe he has never such an elderly woman before.
This field is just a couple of blocks from my house. The close up on my camera doesn't work very good but I wanted to get the baby horse anyway.
