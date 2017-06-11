Sunday Morning Thoughts and Photos

Yesterday, I rode the bus to Chapala and took some photos on the way to the American Legion. Many of them are repeats of the ones I have taken before on the same road. Emily and I had the fish fry at the Legion. It is from three to six in the evening on Saturdays. It was delicious.
Many of these photos are just glances inside of the little stores along the way.
This woman agreed to let me take their photo but she looks like she is in a bad mood. Maybe she is just tired of standing there while her children played with the car. Now, after seeing the photo, I think I should have looked in my purse for some change so they could have turned it on. But I wasn't thinking about it at the time. Just walking to the American Legion.
Pretty young woman. I wonder how she feels about spending all her work days sitting in a shoe store.
This is a key shop.
I have never seen anyone in the store above. The man behind the counter may have been taking a nap.
The consignment store and the next photo was in the same store.
Everywhere I go, I see people talking on their cell phones. While I was on the bus going to Chapala, a woman got on and she was talking on her phone and she talked on that phone all the way into Chapala from Ajijic..... I could hardly wait to get away from her..... She didn't stop for a brief second, just talked and talked. What is so important that a person has to talk on the phone all the time? What about the life that is going on all around you? Isn't that just as important?
I always take a photo of this old building and look just down the street on the left. The next photo is of that one.
Finally at the American Legion. I was so hungry that I forgot to take any photos of the food. Sorry. But here are a couple of nice photos of Emily.
Nice pictures. A day well lived.ReplyDelete
That old building looks like it could become a great living space. I love the old wicker furniture in the resale shop as well. Glad you and Emily hadgreat time at the American Legion.ReplyDelete
HI Larry,, I sat in one of those wicker chairs for awhile. Very comfortable. Thanks for writing. PDelete
Thank you Peter. PReplyDelete
Thank you for theses glimpses! They are what makes everyday living.ReplyDelete
Thank you Deborah for commenting. That is what keeps me going. PDelete