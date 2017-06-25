Sunday Morning Buffet at Salvador's Restaurant

I ate out on the patio because Chico isn't allowed inside the restaurant.
Lots of fresh fruit juices and cut up fresh fruit and a delicious rice putting.
Eggs and I don't know what is behind that. I think it is nopals.
Bread and more Mexican dishes.
More Mexican dishes. I really like the creamed chicken on the right.
A photo showing better the size of the buffet. At the very end there is a woman who will cook you an omelet or waffles or pancakes, anything you want.
Someone always comes to play a guitar and sing during breakfast.
It is best to go there before ten in the morning. It gets extremely crowded. You can see a few of the bikers. Bikers love to ride up here for the buffet on Sundays from Guadalajara.
The photo above is of a few of the bikes that were there. The meal costs 95 pesos now plus I tip him 20 pesos. Although he just brings me coffee. That is around 6.38 including the tip in American money. How about that David?
