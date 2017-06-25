Sunday, June 25, 2017

Sunday Morning Buffet at Salvador's Restaurant

Chico and I went out to the Sunday Buffet at Salvador's Restaurant this morning. It is the first time I have eaten their buffet for probably two years. Just too much food for me. But since my son, David Valdez, put a buffet on his facebook from a restaurant in Kansas I decided to have the one here today and take photos of it. So here goes. 
 
I ate out on the patio because Chico isn't allowed inside the restaurant.
 
Lots of fresh fruit juices and cut up fresh fruit and a delicious rice putting.
 
 
Eggs and I don't know what is behind that. I think it is nopals.
Bread and more Mexican dishes. 
 
More Mexican dishes. I really like the creamed chicken on the right.
 A photo showing better the size of the buffet. At the very end there is a woman who will cook you an omelet or waffles or pancakes, anything you want.
 
 
 
Someone always comes to play a guitar and sing during breakfast.
 
It is best to go there before ten in the morning. It gets extremely crowded. You can see a few of the bikers. Bikers love to ride up here for the buffet on Sundays from Guadalajara.
 
The photo above is of a few of the bikes that were there.   The meal costs 95 pesos now plus I tip him 20 pesos. Although he just brings me coffee. That is around 6.38 including the tip in American money. How about that David? 
 
