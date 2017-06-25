Sunday, June 25, 2017

Another afternoon in Chapala

Yesterday I took the bus to Chapala to have the fish fry at the American Legion with my friend Emily. I was early. I am always early. So I walked around the plaza for awhile and took some photos.
 
Above is the bus stop next to the plaza. YOu can see one of the small buses across the street going in the other direction.
The man in that truck is not a bus driver. I think he is delivering something.

 
The plaza is empty looking these days because they no longer allow the vendors to have stands on it. They have gone up the street.
 
These people are sitting around the edge of the plaza.
 
Children playing in the gazebo
 
 
Looked like they were getting ready to take some photos or film for some dancers.

 

 
 
The entrance to the mercado
 
 
A woman just before the entrance was selling this bread.
 
 
 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)