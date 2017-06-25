Another afternoon in Chapala

Above is the bus stop next to the plaza. YOu can see one of the small buses across the street going in the other direction.
The man in that truck is not a bus driver. I think he is delivering something.
The plaza is empty looking these days because they no longer allow the vendors to have stands on it. They have gone up the street.
These people are sitting around the edge of the plaza.
Children playing in the gazebo
Looked like they were getting ready to take some photos or film for some dancers.
The entrance to the mercado
A woman just before the entrance was selling this bread.
