Sunday in the Ajijic Plaza

The children's art is still up t the plaza. I love this one.
The restaurant is open again but the dogs are still enjoying being around it. This dog is getting the most out of the sunshine.
Another piece of carrot cake for me.
The vegetable man is around the corner from the plaza on Sundays.
This man selling clothing and other things is also around the corner on Sundays.
The colors are excellent! I would have had another piece of carrot cake as well...ReplyDelete
Good to hear from you again Peter. Yes, the cake was delicious. PDelete