Sunday afternoon in the Ajijic Plaza with Chico

That boat ride looks like it might be fun. Maybe I will give them a call.
I don't know if the dog above was waiting for someone or sad or just enjoying the sunshine. No telling what goes through a dog's head.
Above is the man who shines shoes. I don't know if that little boy is related to him or just talking to him but I liked the photo of them. The woman sitting nearby isn't with either of them. She sells candy at her card table next to her.
Chico and maybe a new friend.
The children's art show is still up. I like these two the best so I took photos of them again. Hard to believe that a five year old did the first one.
I love Sunday afternoons at the Ajijic Plaza. So many people are out and enjoying themselves.
Chico is making another friend.
Those are eggs on the cloth are filled with confetti.
