Some photos of the spa in San Juan Cosala

The photo above is of the first pools as you enter.
Above is the second pool.
A small kiddie pool but if it is really crowded in the big pools and no one is in this one, I do laps in it.
Above is one of the restaurants. Check out the palm tree. They have planted them all over the spa area. The price now is 260 pesos each for adults and 130 for children. But they make so much money, that they are always doing something to change it around. They recently put up shades over the first pool and palm trees all around and now they have hoses shooting out cold water in both the big pools. The kids love that.
No comments:
Post a Comment