Saturday walk with Chico in Ajijic in May

This big dog was on his way over to check out Chico. Chico didn't like that and he hid under the bench.
There is an exhibit up in the plaza of art work done by children of this community. Wonderful works. Here are a few of them.
Below is part of the mural on the plaza and flowers for sale.
Chico likes the little dogs. He isn't afraid of them.
We stopped at the butcher shop on our way home. We both liked that place.
This elderly woman who cleans the sidewalk in front of a complex of houses always pets Chico. He likes that.
Above is another photo of her looking down at Chico. Amazing that she still sweeps the sidewalk every morning.
This is the street we take, on our way home. Emiliano Zapata is the name of it. He was a revolutionary. I think every town in Mexico has at least one street named after him. Interesting man.. I just looked up some quotes from him. "If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government." And "I would rather die on my feet than continue living on my knees."
Lots of trees and flowers are in bloom now around town.
Chico is resting after his hot walk.
