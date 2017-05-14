Walking Down Colon towards the Malecon

I had thought that the puppy adoption was going to happen at the plaza but no. I was wrong. It was at the malecon. My friend Pat came by and we walked down there together. Here are some photos of the walk down to the malecon on Colon. I will put the puppy photos on next.
The man in the above photo is selling bromeliads from the mountains.
These photos were taken along the bottom part of Colon. This sculpture is in one of the art galleries.
Part of a mural along the way.
