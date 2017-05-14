Puppy Adoption at the Malecon in Ajijic

Chico and this dog aren't sure they like each other.
I think this one is being adopted from the look on the young woman's face. I love the expression on the little boy's face. What is he thinking? Maybe he is going to be replaced in his mother's affections?
This one is still up for adoption. Contact Lucky Dog Shelter if you see a dog you would like to have in your life.
These two are getting to know each other.
Maybe this lucky dog has found a home too.
It was a fun afternoon for everyone involved.
