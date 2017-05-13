My Walk in Chapala

That big brick building was once a hotel. Now it is the government building.
Local coffee shop.
Above is the Braniff house which is a restaurant now.
The gate to the Braniff house. I took some more photos of the beautiful iron work on the gates and fences in the houses here.
