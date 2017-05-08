Monday, May 8, 2017

Morning Thoughts

 
I was looking through my thousands of photos and came upon some that I took at my other house. Lots and lots of sunsets and some sunrises. This is one of them. The only thing I really miss at this place is seeing the sunsets and sunrises. They are so spectacular at the lake. But I am living in an alley, downstairs with no views. All I can see out my window in the front is a brick wall and in the back is my garden. Can't see any sunsets from either place. I can't see the lake either. But if I were given the choice, ( Which I wasn't) I would take the kitchen and give up the view.  Maybe one day I will move again and in the next place have a view AND a kitchen.....  

It is still hot here, no rains yet. I am going to the spa in a few minutes. I just wanted to put on this photo for old times sake.   
at

4 comments:

  1. Wow, looks like a fire, spectacular.

    I agree, views are a bonus, a functional home is the priority. In theory, you can always go out to watch the sunset. Also, sunset/lake view usually involves lots of stairs. My new place is on ground level, I'm no longer willing to carry cat litter up 3 flights!

    Jane

    ReplyDelete

  2. Hi Jane, yes, I also had stairs. And I fell down them once. Messed up my knee for almost a year. Not worth it for a sunset. Thanks for writing. P

    ReplyDelete

  3. Beautiful view, but I wouldn't be happy without a kitchen. And you have a lovely garden where you live now. I can still see the sunrise from my window, but eventually that will be gone with all the building that is going on.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Hi Donna, Thanks for writing. Yes, I do have a nice garden and it is good that the animals can come and go anytime they want. I am sorry there is so much building going on near your house. It is a beautiful home and I loved your garden. Your friend, p

      Delete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)