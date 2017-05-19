Guadalajara Reporter article about 116 year old Mexican Woman

I couldn't resist putting this story on my blog. Above is a photo of the photo in one of the recent Guadalajara Reporters. It was about Maria Felix Nava. She was born in 1900. She was cut off from her stipend for seniors here because she lived too long. Their cut off time was 110 years old. I guess they never figured that anyone would live past that but she is still alive and going strong. In July of this year, she will be 117. Well, we all know how any government works and all the red tape. Finally her money was reinstated and the director of the program actually went to her place to give her card back to her. She looks GREAT for her age. But who knows what 116 is supposed to look like? Not enough people live long to make comparisons.
