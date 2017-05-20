Focon De Charolette Restaurant Photos

This is Charolette. She is the daughter of the owner.
This is their pizza oven. Also used to make bread and cook some meats. Their food is delicious.
Owners. Lore and Charlie. They started Lake Taco restaurant and worked there for seven years and then last year opened their own restaurant up the street.
They have specials every week. Changing on Tuesdays. If you go to facebook under their restaurant name you can see photos of the week's specials.
They deliver for free from Ajijic to Chapala.
Barbecue Ribs
Pork Shank that comes with baked potatoes and veggies and salad. It cooks in that pizza oven for six hours before it is served.
I love this new restaurant. It has been there almost a year now and is very successful.
No comments:
Post a Comment