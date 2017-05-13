Chico and Olive at Home

When Chico's ears are down like that, he is not happy. He doesn't like to see my camera because sometimes it flashes.
The photo below was better because he wasn't thinking about the camera anymore. No flash this time.
Check out how Olive stuck out her arm on the chair to protect her territory.
It was another hot day here. Chico, Olive and I sat around in the house most of the afternoon. I kept the back door open so we could see the garden. Chico got a haircut this morning and he looks much more comfortable now. Maybe I won't have to mop my floors so often. I mop them one day and the next day dog hairs are everywhere. No more of that for awhile. I was cleaning everything around him until finally I went directly to the source.
Funny what I was willing to do to keep Chico from the trauma of going to the vet's for a haircut. He hates even walking past the vet's office. He forces me to walk on the other side of the street from it a block before we get near it. So I was washing my sheets every three days, mopping the floors every day, cleaning everything daily. Then I looked at him and said "Enough, you have to get a bath and a hair cut." I felt guilty as I dragged him into the office but it was time. He seemed happy after the ordeal was all over and maybe now I won't have to clean as often. Olive does a good job of cleaning herself and I wouldn't want to tangle with her claws. They hurt! No wonder Chico stays away from her.
Awwww, I bet he does feel better, but I understand his avoidance! We have a shepherd/hound mix that is 16 (supposedly 2 years old when we got him). He still whines so badly when we take him to the vet that either my husband or I have to take him outside while the other waits for his name to be called! I think he is afraid we will leave him??!! And I could vacuum and dust my house every day...we have a total of 4 rescue dogs. Somos Locos, verdad??? :)ReplyDelete
For sure but how can you resist a rescue dog? Tomorrow from eleven to three there will be rescue puppies at the Ajijic Plaza, just in case you want more. I bet you have to do a lot of mopping in your house. Thanks for writing. PReplyDelete
More vacuuming than mopping...unless it's really raining. We are officially at our "city limit" of dogs (4) without a breeder license. Of course I would never breed dogs, there are too many without homes. Hope the rescue pups there all find good homes! Happy Mother's Day, Pat!Delete
Karen In VA (just realized I forgot to sign in my previous comment)
Hi Karen, thanks for the laugh. I had no idea who was writing to me or where that person lived. I can't see you coming down here just to see puppies. Thanks for writing. I never asked you if you have children and you have been writing to me for so long. Are you a Mother? If so, Happy Mother's Day and if not, still Happy Doggie Mother's Day. Your friend, pDelete
Hi Karen, So I can say HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to you . Thanks for writing. PDelete
Yep, I'm a mom - a daughter, 28 and married, and a son, 23. And the shepherd/hound mix, a Sheltie (the barker), a lab/husky mix (the worst dog hair offender, but the sweetest!), and a blind dog that is "so mixed you can't tell" according to the vet. Nice chatting with you this evening. Have a beautiful day tomorrow, too!ReplyDelete
Karen in VA
Sounds like you are very busy. Thanks for keeping in touch with me all these years. And again, HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY. PDelete