A Yard Sale Find

There was a yard sale around the corner from the Ajijic Plaza. I bought a beautiful small book of drawings by Paul Klee. The drawings reminded me of one of the drawings done by a 12 month old child that was up at the plaza. So I put that one on too. It is a bit hard to see because there was shade on it but give it a try. Below is a photo of the sale.
The photo above is of the book I bought. It is all in German.
The four photos above are were done by Paul Klee. The next drawing was done by a 12 month old girl.
I took about eight photos of this drawing, trying to get it clear. I couldn't do it because of the shadows. But I loved it and it reminds me of the four drawings done by Paul Klee.
