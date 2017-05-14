Sunday, May 14, 2017

A Yard Sale Find

There was a yard sale around the corner from the Ajijic Plaza. I bought a beautiful small book of drawings by Paul Klee. The drawings reminded me of one of the drawings done by a 12 month old child that was up at the plaza. So I put that one on too. It is a bit hard to see because there was shade on it but give it a try. Below is a photo of the sale.
 
 
The photo above is of the book I bought. It is all in German.

 
 
 
 
The four photos above are were done by Paul Klee. The next drawing was done by a 12 month old girl.

 
I took about eight photos of this drawing, trying to get it clear. I couldn't do it because of the shadows. But I loved it and it reminds me of the four drawings done by Paul Klee. 
