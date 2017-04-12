There are now cows in front of their lawn. One good way to keep the weeds down.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
My Walk Through Lower La Floresta
Yesterday I went to a meeting with the Mexican Immigration people at the Real de Chapala about their new rules. I was worried that they were going to tell us that we would have to pay a lot of money to leave and come back, just as payback for the giant wall that Trump wants to build. But that wasn't the case at all. They were very nice to us. And no mention of extra money. I took some photos of the pretty flowers that are now blooming down in the Lower La Floresta area. I hadn't been there since I moved out. And some photos of the Hotel. Wish I could use their pool. But they only allow their guests to use it. At a hundred dollars a night, I can go without that.
at 4/12/2017
