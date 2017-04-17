Monday, April 17, 2017

My local grocery store

   Just about anything you would want is in this store. If it isn't out front it is in the back. The prices many times are less than the larger stores in town. And he keeps a list for people who want credit. This store is always busy. There are fresh tortillas in the coolers and I don't know what else. It is filled with new things all the time. He buys fresh fruit from the farmers too. And freshly made string cheese, home cooked beans, home cooked puddings, etc.

I decided not to work on my blog anymore. I was so frustrated.  But just for an experiment I tried to put on these three photos which I think were taken with more pixels. It wouldn't work. So I canceled the posting. Then I decided to look at my blog from google. And there are the photos.....  SO it looks like at the moment I have absolutely NO control over what happens on this blog......  I either give in to the chaos or just don't have anything to do with it for awhile. 

The question for me is this: After doing it for so many years, will I be able to stop? It has become such a part of my life. I get so frustrated and angry at times when I can't fix the problems. And when someone writes to tell me that my photos are blurry or my foremat is a mess. And I say, "That's it. I give up. No more blogging." And then I try again. Funny how this time it was the blog itself that decided to continue on. It would NOT delete my post.... maybe that is a sign. Who knows......  
  1. Is this Lake Chapala?

  2. This is my local store in Ajijic, one block above the telmex office. P

  3. I can understand, the blog must be frustrating to deal with the constantly changing software. I appreciate your generosity and consistent efforts to share your lovely part of the world with all us chilly northerners. I remind anyone who complains not to look a gift horse in the mouth.

    Some people are just using Facebook instead of a blog, though it's harder to search previous entries and doesn't display photos as large, it's easier for the person posting. I usually have to reduce the size of my photos before posting them. I wonder if you've tried it?

    1. Thank you for that suggestion. I sometimes do use Facebook. And it Is is a good idea. I may just do that. P

    2. I post photos online regularly for sale on Craigslist and the like. I always reduce the size of the images, usually to 600 x 400 pixels. Most editing software will do this. I use Irfanview free software for the PC. There are others if you have a Mac. Please keep posting your photos and thoughts in some form or another-we will be in Ajijic in November and I feel familiar with it already through your posts!

    3. Hi Deborah, yes that is about the size of my photos. For sure let's meet when you are here. P

  4. You know I love your blog, but I would happily follow you to Facebook. I just really appreciate the lovely pictures and reading your observations! Thanks for all your work, Pat!
    Karen in VA

    1. Thank you Karen for your continued support and comments. P

  5. I am here until May 8 exploring area and thinking of moving here. I love your blog. Would I be possible to meet for coffee? My treat. Phyllis

    1. Hi Phyllis, ok. Tomorrow morning? Salvador's restaurant at ten? Sorry my phone is out of order. If this doesn't work e mail me. P

  6. Yes it's frustrating. However there are reasons for the difficulties you are having and many times the answers may be pretty easy. Blogger has a forum and ask the Google as well. This is better than FB and remember FB was the source for many false stories that helped put Trumper in office.

    How big are your picture files for instance? If they are several mb maybe try smaller. All I can say in my experience the answer is always there. I have my pictures on Blogger so you can click on them not once but twice and they get huge and wow the detail is soooo good.

    My camera got broken and I really miss it. Have two broken cameras and something when I get back is gonna get fixed. You can get an idea here. http://oneflyspictureplace.blogspot.mx/

    1. Yes, it was fun..... thanks for writing to me. P

  7. Sorry, just got your response. I've been having tech issues also. How about Salvadores another day. My email is pdowell49080@gmail.com

    1. Hi Phyllis, Well I sure understand tech issues. My phone has been out for almost a week and no telling when it will be working again. This morning i woke up with a sore throat. So it is probably good that we didn't meet yesterday. E mail me in a few days. And we Will try again. P

