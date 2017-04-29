Morning Thoughts--Losing Stacey Hewitt

I have been looking through all of my photos, trying to find one of my friend Stacey Hewitt. We did a lot of things together when she first arrived here. I don't know how long ago that was because time doesn't mean much to me these days. I remember that we got our Inapam cards together. On the back is her name listed as a contact.STACEY HEWITT (AMIGA) along with her phone number. She lived in a beautiful apartment but she rarely stayed there. She loved to house sit. And that is where she was found dead a few days ago when the owners of the house walked in their front door. I have no other information about her death. I am guessing it was natural causes. She was a swimmer and after coming down here she lost weight and was looking great. She had such a flair for the dramatic. Her first year here, for her birthday, she invited friends she had met and they filled up the restaurant. It was a huge room. She was very social.
I wish I could find some photos of her. Unfortunately I have lost half of my photos and hers were in the lost section.
She was so full of life that I am having a hard time realizing that she is gone now. She is the third friend who has passed away down here. I feel a heavy sadness that she will no more pop into my life.
My friend just suggested that I try to get a photo from her facebook page. I hope this works. It is a beautiful photo of her. Expresses her essence completely. Stacey, you will be missed. Well I managed to get it on here but it is too large and very unclear and because of the app I am using I cannot change it. Sorry. If you want to see a better photo and more photos of her, go to her facebook page.
So sorry for your loss. Hope you find your pictures. At our age we lose friends more often.
Thank you Shelagh. P
Hi, the picture of Stacey, even blurry, shows her great smile, and colorful way of dressing. With your write-up, readers will get a good idea of her. I only talked to her a couple of times at parties.....but I feel for her many, many friends who will miss her.
Hi Pat, I have been thinking about her every since you told me. And calling friends I hadn't called in years. Such a wake up notice that life is short and precious. P
A beautiful lady to be sure. I am so sorry. She will be missed by many.
Hugs,
Karen in VA
Thank you for writing Karen. Yes, we miss her ..... p
hi pat,
such a small world ..I looked up stacey and found that we had lived in the same area (marin county) I even knew one of her facebook friends - many years ago! It seems strange that she would have passed on only because of her vibrance and health..perhaps a weak heart? here is one of your pages with a photo too
http://mexicodailyliving.blogspot.com/2012/10/a-coke-with-my-friend-stacey-hewitt.html
take care,
marilyn murdock
Hi Marilyn, Thank you for writing about Stacey. That is very strange, how you had so much in common with Stacey. . I really like the photo I put on of her but I will check out the one that is on my blog. Thanks, pDelete
My condolences on the loss of your friend.
Thank you Scott. P