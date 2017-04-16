Easter 2017

My communication system is almost down completely. I am going to do my best to put ONE photo on the blog for Easter this year. I have no working phone. My i pad isn't charging enough to be able to use it much. My photos are not going on at a higher resolution more than one a posting. So this is what I chose for this Easter....... I won't be working on my blog for awhile. Not until things change in my life. I am tired of fighting with electronics.
Sounds like a trip to the nearest big box store is in order... Meanwhile, exhale and have a Margarita! Happy Easter.ReplyDelete
HI Peter, Happy Easter to you too. Thanks, pDelete
Thank you for the wonderful picture and thank you for taking the time to post all of the wonderful pictures and information that I look forward to reading about. We don't all feel the same way a few do.ReplyDelete
Thank you so much Anita. PReplyDelete
You might check Wal-Mart to see if they have a real iPad charger. To fix issues with the blog:ReplyDelete
On your Blogger control panel, click on "Theme".
Under "Live on Blog", click "Customize".
Click "Adjust widths".
You will see two sliders and below that, click "Reset widths to theme default".
Next, on the left click "Advanced".
Under the "Font", click "Clear advanced changes to page text".
On the upper right, click "Apply to Blog".
HI Scott, Thank you. I will keep that in mind if I ever decide to write on this blog again. I am kind of upset at the moment over the fact that I can't put more than one higher resolution photo on each post. And my phone has been out of order for days. So has 800 other phones here. I am through with anything electronic for awhile. But some day if I decide to get back on this blog, I will try to follow your instructions. For now, i have had it. Thanks, pReplyDelete