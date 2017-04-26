Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Another Wednesday Morning with Chico at the Ajijic Market
Chico isn't sure if he likes so much attention.
The market isn't so crowded now that the snow birds are mostly gone.
Coconut candy.
This man is selling banana bread.
Breakfast at Salvador's Restaurant.
4/26/2017
2 comments:
Anonymous
April 26, 2017 at 10:38 PM
Darling puppies and yummy looking breakfast!! Wish I was there too!!
Patricia W.
April 27, 2017 at 8:12 AM
Thank you for writing.. p
