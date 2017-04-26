Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Another Wednesday Morning with Chico at the Ajijic Market

 
 
 
 
Chico isn't sure if he likes so much attention.
 
 
The market isn't so crowded now that the snow birds are mostly gone.
 
 
 Coconut candy.
 
This man is selling banana bread.

 

 
 
 
Breakfast at Salvador's Restaurant. 
  Darling puppies and yummy looking breakfast!! Wish I was there too!!

