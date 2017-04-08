A little bus trip into Chapala

I went to Chapala on the bus on Thursday to have lunch at the American Legion with my friend Emily. I was early as usual, so I took some photos of the plaza and surrounding area. On Thursdays the legion has Chicken Cordon Bleu. It was delicious. And it wasn't crowded at all. The low season seems to have arrived. And so far no rain, just lots of hot hot afternoons.
I love seeing all the color, still pretty dreary here on Vancouver Island. My favorite is the pic of the older man, the big man in the red shirt and the little girl with pink shoes, all in front of the meat counter, the figures are so different but nicely balanced like a painting. Thanks for sharing, Jane
Thank you Jane for commenting. I really appreciate that. Hope it gets nice for you up that way very soon. P