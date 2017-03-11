Morning Thoughts with Olive

I have been stuck in my house for too many days. This is my morning routine, coffee and internet with Olive looking on. Don't know what I would do without my animals. Maybe travel. But I like my home. I like being near the spa so I can swim. At least after I get over this sore throat. Having the animals is a great excuse to stay here. I don't have much to do when I am stuck in the house. I have been spending a lot of time looking at houses for sale in Aguascalientes. A house that I really liked went back on the market. And there is now a huge property for sale with a shell of a house on it for 98 dollars. Can you imagine? I don't know how to get it on this site but I did put it on my facebook. I wrote to the agents twice asking if there was water and electricity on the property but no answers. I guess they don't consider it worth their time. Not much commission on 98 dollars.
One thing I have learned about the way they measure the size of a house here is that they measure anything on the lot that has a roof. Once I looked at a house out in the country in this area. From the advertisement it seemed like it would have been large enough for me. But when I got there it was so small I could hardly turn around in it. Outside there was a broken down storage or maybe patio area. It was only a roof that was about to fall down and the floor that was made out of old wooden boards that were in dangerous disrepair, sticking up everywhere with weeds growing through them. No sides at all. They considered that area as part of the house size....
So if you see a place online and it says that the house is 2000 sq. ft. Or so many sq. meters, check out the roofs on the property. They will be including any porches or any other falling down structures.....
I have no intention of buying anything. Okay, I THOUGHT about the 98 dollar property. I could afford that but it would cost a fortune to fix it up. I am guessing it doesn't have access to water or electricity. No one from the agency will answer my questions about that.
So I am bored. And still a little sick. Maybe by Monday I will be able to swim again and then I will forget about scrolling through houses for sale. I can't afford anything in this area and my rent is cheap. I like where I live. I will stay here. I know it is the best place for me. But I will still dream of a place of my own somewhere.
Feel better soon!
Thank you Fran. P
Renting is not a bad thing, it keeps your options open... Hope you feel better soon.
Thank you Peter. Wise words. P
Sorry to hear that you're still feeling poorly, Patricia. Saw you at the Wednesday tianguis. Hope you're feeling better soon!
Thank you Sue.p
Hi Pat,
I know what you mean about "covered areas" being part of a house. When I was in Mexico, I went to a farm that had a covered cement area and the rooms of the house were off the the side. A few of them did not even have doors, if I remember correctly. But a happy and generous family lived there! I would love to live in the mountains in VA, and sometimes I look through the listings, too.
Feel better soon,
Karen in VA
Thank you Karen. Also true for here that some houses only have blankets for doors. P