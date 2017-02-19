Photos of Ajijic

A mariachi group was playing at the plaza yesterday. That was fun.
They have the best carrot cake in town. Unfortunately for me. I can't resist it.
It was so crowded outside at the coffee shop that I had to sit inside. I sat next to this handsome man and he was going to buy all of the man's roses. I told him that they would die right away because they take all the outside petals off of the roses to make them look fresh. But he didn't care, he wanted to give them to a new woman he recently met. Check out the expressions on their faces. Two totally different states of mind.....
No comments:
Post a Comment