Morning Thoughts

I am going to have lunch at the American Legion first. I wonder what their special is today. A thought to keep my mind distracted from the unpleasant afternoon. My appointment is at two this afternoon with the woman who owns the mortuary. I don't have to pay for the cremation in advance. I don't want to do that, just in case I decide to move away and don't die here. The money isn't refundable. Well, I think fifty percent is refundable if you die somewhere else. Anyway, it isn't a kind of day I am looking forward to but one that has to be done. Especially since I almost died a few months ago. It isn't fair to leave things up in the air for my family in the United States. I don't mind having them pay for the expenses, that isn't much. Especially considering how expensive it is to be cremated in the United States. And they will inherit my money, more than enough to pay these expenses. But just having to think about dying and then actually taking steps to make sure things easier for my family, isn't my idea of a fun afternoon.
So here is a happy photo to make me smile.
My mother holding me when I was a baby. Me, fat and bald and still fat and bald.
