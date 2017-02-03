Morning Thoughts

She heard them crying so she is checking on them. She is very blond and all her puppies are dark.
She is very protective of her puppies. They were at Anita's Shelter stand. I bet they are going to be really nice dogs when they grow up. If you are interested in one, contact Anita's....
Here is one other photo that I took this morning. This one is just of me..... Since I haven't been writing much, I thought that at least I could put on a photo to remind my readers of who I am. Still here in Mexico. Dealing with some serious family problems at the moment so I haven't been writing much.
No comments:
Post a Comment