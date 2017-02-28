This is Fat Tuesday and a big parade starts around ten this morning. I will have to leave Chico here since he barks when there is a band, or clapping. He also hates clapping. So here are some photos of my street and the band. Later on I will put on some photos of the big parade.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Morning Thoughts--Fat Tuesday
This morning just before dawn I woke up to the sound of a very loud band playing outside. I thought it was a small parade. There have been small parades in Ajijic everyday lately. But they didn't walk away. I went outside after listening to it for a little while longer, took Chico which was a big mistake. He hates bands. He started barking so I took him back inside. Then I went out and took photos of it. They are right in front of a neighbor's house just a couple of doors down from mine. Sometimes when it is someone's birthday here a family member or friend pays for a band to play at their house, starting just before dawn. I think that is the situation here now. A couple of women are dancing to the music. Everyone is having a great time, unless you are a late sleeper.
