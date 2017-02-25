Saturday, February 25, 2017

Chico got the best spot in the house this morning

 
Chico got out of bed before dawn and raced into the living room to get the best spot for the sunshine. Then he waited, and waited. But he looks pleased. Olive had to take the backseat this morning.
at

2 comments:

  1. Cute, they are interesting. We are presently petsitting a cairn terrier and a borzoi. Talk about opposites, have a great day.

    ReplyDelete

  2. Hi Shelagh, Thanks for writing. I hope you have a great day too. The Carnival is starting this week. Very noisy here. P

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)