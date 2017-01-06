Friday, January 6, 2017

The Catholic Church in Ajijic


I just liked this view so out came my camera. It is nice to have a camera handy again.  
at

2 comments:

  1. Beautiful pictures Patricia! It must be the best camera yet. The sky is so blue and what kind of vine is this? There aren't many blue flowers. It is beautiful. I would also not get any sleep with all the loud celebrations,
    but have you tried having a small fan close to your head BUT aimed away from you? It worked for me once. The hum
    helped muffle the noise. Happy New Year. Connie in Wa.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Hi Connie, thank you for writing. This camera is just like my last one. A Canon Elph. Sorry I don't know the name of those flowers, they are all over town. I have used a fan to muffle noise here but this noise was too much. Imagine a brass marching band in your bedroom..... p

      Delete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)