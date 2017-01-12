Quality of Life Survey

1. Best quality of life: Taiwan
2. Second best: Malta
3. Third best: Ecuador
4. Fourth best: Mexico
The United States places 26th. Canada placed 12th.
The bottom of the list.
1. Worst quality of life is Kuwait.
2. Greece
3. Nigeria
4.Brazil
5 Saudi Arabia.
Interesting stuff. But remember, only 14,000 people were involved in this survey. Take it with a grain of salt.
As much as I like Mexico, I would choose Greece over it. I may still do that.ReplyDelete
Hi Steve, I have always wanted to go to Greece. This survey isn't very scientific. Thanks for commenting. PDelete