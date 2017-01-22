Mother and her children on the local bus

There was a rally here and a march to support the women's march in Washington but by the time I got home from the lecture I didn't have enough energy to walk down there. This morning I woke up wishing I had gone. Maybe it would have helped with the depression and fear I have about what is going to be happening to the United States and the rest of the world because of Trump being president. So here are the photos of the bus family. Chldren, they are so precious. They are our future. We must do everything we can to protect them. I hope my fears about Trump are unfounded.
There were so many children sitting with their mother that this little girl was sitting next to me. It cheers me up just to look at these photos. I hope they make you smile too. I love living here and riding the local buses and meeting the Mexican people. I feel very blessed. One more comment about this family. I don't know what their financial situation is or anything else about them except the love I see between them all. To me, THIS is what Quality of Life is all about.
Hola, we went to the March. It was great, so many people. Americans, Mexicans and Canadians. Look on my Facebook page, I put up pictures. Plus an article about people from all over the world marching.ReplyDelete