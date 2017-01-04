Morning Thoughts -- Dreaming of Escaping the Noise

I don't like big towns. From my perspective, Aguascalientes is a big town. It is also an industrial town, they make cars among other things. I read that it was a safe town. And then in a newer post I read that it isn't safe anymore. That it is a corridor for the drug traffickers and many people who once lived there have decided to move up to Texas instead. So, I have no idea about the safety. I guess I was so frantic after weeks of being blasted by loud music and drunken yelling that I wanted to just get away. I spent a couple of days looking at the Century 21 real estate site and I found these gems.
The only way I could get them on the site was to take photos of them. If you are at all interested in them, you can see them on their site. This house is 3767 sq ft. Has 3 bedrooms, 5 and a half baths, on 31,086 sq feet of land. The price? 124,365, that is in American Dollars.
This is my favorite. It has a pool behind that smaller structure. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, is 2265 sq feet and has 8,331 sq ft of land. The price??? 67,485 American dollars....
This house is out in the country and has a huge patch of grass in front of it. Both houses have low fences around them. The rest of the houses in Aguascalientes are nowhere near as inexpensive or nice as these two. I looked at a few photos of the inside of the white one and what they show of the kitchen is like something you would see in a cheap motel room. Very strange for such a beautiful home. I tried to reach the agents but no luck. I sent many e mails on their site. No answers. I finally called. The woman who answered said she spoke English. But it wasn't enough to answer any of my questions. And my Spanish wasn't good enough for her to understand what I wanted to know. So I imagine that if I moved over there I would finally have to learn to speak Spanish in order just to get along.
Now it has quieted down in my neighborhood. I decided not to go to Aguascalientes since there is a better pool here in San Juan Cosala and my rent is cheap. And I would be safer here. I can't imagine living out in the country, alone, with a huge house to take care of and a monster lawn to mow. Low fences. And not knowing anyone....WHAT WAS I THINKING??? I think I was just driven crazy by the weeks of noise. I can now understand how blasting loud music is a torture technique.
So if you are interested in these houses, just go to Century 21 in Aguascalientes and maybe your Spanish will be better than mine and you can get some more information or photos of the inside of these places. Let me know if you have any success... Not that I would ever move over there, but I like to have a fantasy whenever it gets too loud over here.
Pat, have you ever thought about moving out to West Ajijic? It's much quieter out here, and the buses are very efficient. Plus, you'd be even closer to the pool in SJC!ReplyDelete
I like West Ajijic. BUt my rent here is only 130 dollars a month. If I were to move it would be to a different town in Mexico. One that is less expensive. I doubt if I could find a place in West Ajijic for 130 dollars a month. Thanks for writing. PDelete