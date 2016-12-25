Morning Thoughts

I try not to write anything negative on this blog because it always comes back to bite me. But I am too exhausted to think of anything positive at the moment. Unless you like loud noise, I would not encourage you to vacation here at Christmas time.
There was a huge explosion in the biggest fireworks factory in Mexico. It is near Mexico City. I saw a photo of people running away and carrying bloody bodies on the news on my i pad. Thirty three people have died and seventy are in the hospital. People were burned so badly that they couldn't be identified or even their sex identified.... And this is the THIRD explosion that has happened in the same factory. Sorry for bringing that up. I am so negative when I don't sleep for three nights and the fireworks are driving me and my dog crazy. What is this fascination that Mexicans have for fireworks?
I have my new cameras now but have been too tired to go out and take any photos. No sleep really exhausts me. I have two beds, one in the front room, one in the back room. Both rooms have been viberating from the music and there's is no escaping it in my place. I can't think of a worse Christmas for me.
Okay, no more complaining. I am only writing to keep feeding this blog. Like the little kefir grains that die if not fed milk constantly. Maybe after this holiday I will have enough energy to go out and take some photos. AFTER I get a few nights of sleep.... Again, MERRY CHRISTMAS to everyone and I hope you are not also in the midst of all the marathon music, fireworks and drinking parties.
No comments:
Post a Comment