I am waiting another hour before heading out to the spa to swim. It is still a little cold outside. If you are reading this in the cold weather up in the States you will laugh. Sixty five degrees is considered cold here by the locals. That temperature is when Mexicans going to work put on their gloves, hats and winter jackets. The expats still are walking around in shorts. It must seem warm to them compared to the frozen North.
I feel lucky to be living in the sunshine and to be able to swim year around.
Still no camera. It comes in a few days. Then I will be back to taking pictures. For now, all you get are these Morning Thoughts. Just keeping it alive, like my little kefir grains..... Have a great day everyone. And if you are living up in the ice and snow, please slow down. No hurry to your death.
Thanks for the reminder to slow down. No snow or ice here (yet) but it is COLD! I did laugh at the idea of wearing gloves in 65 degree weather, yet I know people "up north" would not think of our day today as especially cold. It's all in what you're used to...take care and soak up some sunshine for me!ReplyDelete
Karen in VA
Hi Karen, wish I could send some of this sunshine your way. Thanks for writing. PDelete
I'm in Oklahoma near Oklahoma city. Its 32 and drizzleing with 15 mph winds gusting to 20. 95% humidity. This Global Warming Crap is Killing Me.ReplyDelete
Hi Chuck, yes. The weather here has changed since I came. I feel sad future generations. Hang in there. Thanks for commenting. PDelete
Woke up to a snowstorm. Love the silence, but not the ice. Enjoy your swim.ReplyDelete
Hi Donna, Sounds lovely there. Just the thing for the Christmas spirit. Hard to think of Christmas in this warm sunshine. Thanks for commenting. Happy Holidays. PDelete
Thank you for writing your blog. i will be moving to the BCS MX next. Although I am excited about moving out of the country and into warming weather, there is so much I don't understand and I am terrified I will get to the boarder and they won't let me in. I am spending a lot of time selling off household goods and only bringing the necessary items. I will continue to follow your blog if you don't mind. BTW i am in Illinois and it is 3 degrees and snow?ice is on the ground. brrrrrrrr.ReplyDelete
I understand. I came down by plane with just two suitcases. On the way to the airport I was so anxious that my friend who was driving me suggested that I should go to the doctor and get anti anxiety pills.... Good luck. If you have your passport, I don't know why they wouldn't let you in. PReplyDelete
I had a friend post today that at 16 degrees this morning it is colder here in Fort Worth, TX than it is in Calgary, Alberta Canada. Enjoy your day!ReplyDelete
Good to hear from you Scot. Cold up that way. PReplyDelete
hello, I just stumbled across your blog. I noticed that you were in the hospital and received a large bill. Was this a private facility and are permanent residents 4able to obtain private health insurance? I am 64 and in good health. Will I be able to enroll in the IMSS and what is the approximate cost? thanks for any info. These are things, unfortunately, that people of a certain age have to consider.ReplyDelete
I was in a private hospital. I do have IMSS which I pay about four hundred dollars a year for but I was dying. I had blood poisoning. My friend immediately took me to a private hospital. I might not have seen a doctor for many hours at IMSS. My friend didn't want to risk it. There are many problems with IMSS, overcrowding,and you can't use many services for several years. PDelete