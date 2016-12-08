Morning Thoughts

We are in the midst of the high season now so the streets have bumper to bumper traffic and the restaurants are full and the Wednesday market is difficult to walk down. Everywhere there are new people and I only recognize a few of them from earlier years. Since I am not very social, I don't get involved in all the Christmas activities. I miss my son and daughter-in-law. Haven't seen them for well over two years. That is the hardest part for me of living in Mexico. But of course they are just an airplane ride away. Their lives are a bit chaotic now and having me there would only make them more so. (They are trying to sell their house.)
Sometimes it is hard to be a parent with grown kids because their problems or dreams can't be fixed or fulfilled by us anymore. It isn't as simple as when they were children and buying them a new toy did the trick. It is hard to know what to do to continue being part of their lives and to help them without making life harder for them and being in the way. So I will be spending Christmas alone. Okay, not completely alone. I have Chico and Olive and maybe my friend in the States will be here by then. She has been paying rent on a house up the street from me for three months and can't find anyone to drive her and her two dogs and all her things down here. Maybe she will make it by Christmas and Chico and I will be able to visit with her and her two little dogs. One of which has a crush on Chico. She brings Chico her toys and sits close to him and stares at him. It makes him very nervous.
I hope you are all enjoying the holiday season wherever you are living. I haven't been writing much because I am kind of sad right now, missing my family.
I can hardly wait to hear the adventures of Chico and his unappreciated admirer. I know exactly what you mean about adult children, and the balance we parents face. Especially when we don't have the means to fly in for a weekend, two or three times a year. And pile the expectations of the Christmas season on top of that. Some sadness seems always to be there, and then we must consciously refer to the gratitude list. I read a blog recently where the author developed a very simple mantra that I have adopted, and it seems to work for me. I love simplicity. "Thank you for everthing. I have no complaint whatsoever." Btw, congrats on your swimming. That's a true accomplishment in itself.ReplyDelete
Hi Kathie, thank you for commenting. Sounds like you understand where I am coming from these days. PReplyDelete
Hi Pat,ReplyDelete
The story about Chico's "friend" had me laughing. I understand totally what you are saying about grown children. I hope things work out soon for your son and daughter-in-law. Know that you are in my thoughts!
Karen in VA
Hi Karen, thank you. Hope you aren't too cold there. PDelete