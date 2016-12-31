HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE

This has been a hard year for me. I may not have any hair left but at least I am still alive, thanks to my friends and doctors. Hopefully, this coming year will be better. I will try not to think about what is happening with Trump taking over the presidency. Or about anything else negative... Think POSITIVE...
Happy New Year Patricia.ReplyDelete
Thanks for all the beautiful photos of flowers, sunshine and animals, some of my favorite things. I've decided Trump and a lot of other things (like snow) are outside my control, and I'll just have to get along as best I can in the circumstances.
Best wishes for 2017, Jane
Thank you Jane. happy New Year to you. PDelete