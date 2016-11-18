Friday, November 18, 2016

Some photos from last weeks Feria del Arte






Here are just a few photos. It is always an interesting experience to see the beautiful works of art from all over Mexico. If you would like to see more, check out Accesslakechapala.com  go to blogs and you will see the article.
at

2 comments:

  1. I love the pot----I have an extensive collection of POTS and Baskets. I am going to try Accesslakechapala.com one more time. Stll unable to access the BLOGS you described. Take care---Enjoy your photos very much.

    ReplyDelete

  2. Hi Larry, after you get to accesslakechapala.com, you go to the line of things towards the top of the page, I think towards the left. Press on blogs. P

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)