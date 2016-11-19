My Buys from the Feria del Arte last weekend

Both the mask and the large pot were made by the Tarahumara Indians. The ones famous for running for miles without getting tired. They live in the Copper Canyon area. They are very poor and did not have enough money to come to the exhibit. A very nice Expat woman agreed to sell their things for them. I fell in love with the mask and this pot. The mask cost me about five dollars and the pot was ten dollars. I think that is leather wrapped around it. I felt fortunate to have found things that I could afford at the show and so I wanted to share them with you. They are sitting on my kitchen table. It is kind of hard to tell how large that pot is and when I was carrying it to the car I was sorry I had bought it because it is very very heavy. Now that it is home, I am glad to have it on my table. If you want to see more wonderful and magical works of art, check out Accesslakechapala.com. At the top of the page there are different words. Next to the top right is the word blog. Check that one.....
Pat--You made great choices And your money to A great cause. I especially love the POT. Looks very contempory to be from a remote area.ReplyDelete
Thank you Larry. PReplyDelete
Very beautiful and really a bargain. Nice to surround yourself with such lovely things.ReplyDelete
Hi Donna, good to hear from you. PReplyDelete
You have great taste!ReplyDelete
Very nice purchases! Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving, Patricia!ReplyDelete
Thank you for your wonderful blog!
Karen in VA
Thank you Karen and Happy Thanksgiving to you too. PDelete