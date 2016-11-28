Morning Thoughts

I just took this photo of me and Olive. She likes to sit by me when I work at the computer. I don't know what I would do without Chico and Olive. I would be awfully lonely. We are in the middle of the San Andreas festival. It lasts nine days and something is always going on those days. Yesterday morning at five thirty a.m. A parade came by my window, with people on horses, people playing huge drums and trombones and people walking with candles. The animals were going crazy and good luck if you thought you were going to sleep in that Sunday morning. And of course the huge fireworks were going off too. My neighbor's dogs freak out and throw themselves against a huge wooden door and bark continuously. Oh no, HERE COMES ANOTHER PARADE...... at least this time they waited until eight thirty. Chico and Olive are scurrying away to hide somewhere.
Nice Photo---Animals are definately COMPANY. Even my Koi beg in the morning until they
get their breakfast.
Thank you Larry. So are your Koi named? P
Love the photo, Olive's good at selfies. I'm a cat person and live with two. They're such (mostly) calm and contented beings, as long as they have their basic needs met, and cleverly offer purrs to compensate for the cat hair. They do tie me down though, I might be spending the winter in Mexico otherwise.
Jane
Hi Jane, I understand completely about being tied down. thanks for writing. p
Thanks for this great diary. Robert in El Paso
Thank you. Words like yours keep me doing it. P