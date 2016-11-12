Brian Frayne

I was so grateful that he finally had a wonderful care giver. Roy was like an extension of him. And Lucky saved his life. Brian was always in pain. He was going to kill himself and someone (maybe it was Roy. I don't remember now) brought Lucky to him that day. It was the same day someone else was taking Lucky to the pound to be killed because no one wanted him. But he jumped out of the window of that car and into the car that was on it's way to Brian's house.
That is why Brian named him Lucky. He used to run beside Brian's back wheels because he always wanted to be close to Brian. Please if you love someone, don't wait until it is too late. I am so glad Brian and I went to Reno and talked often, mostly about nothing. But we always ended the call with us both saying "I love you" . Those three words were all that mattered....
Here is a photo of his caregiver Roy. Roy is the most unlikely looking caregiver. I thought for sure we were going to get kicked out of the casinos because Roy wore his jeans so low. But you can't tell anything by outward appearances. Roy was a real gem and Brian depended on him completely.
We were quite a circus as we traveled together on the bus and wandered around the casinos. I will never forget that trip. My heart is filled with love whenever I think of it. Once we were kicked out of the casino buffet because Brian kept throwing food on the floor for Lucky. Some people became very offended by that and complained... We had to get out of the restaurant through the kitchen and back service elevator because they had no handicapped accommodations.
Besides being in a wheel chair, Brian was also completely blind. He had the bends as a young man and finally ended up paralyzed from the waist down. I know he was always in pain.... I recently almost died and I know the peace death brings. So my grieving is really a selfish thing. I believe that he is in a much better place than when he was alive and always suffering.... But we all did enjoy Reno..... Thank you again Roy for taking such good care of Brian. I will always appreciate that.
I wonder why when a person is depressed and at a lowest point, life throws another negative curve. There is no such thing as a lowest point. One can always go lower. I miss you so much Brian......
A great reminder. God brings people into our lives for good reasons.ReplyDelete
Oh Patricia...I am so sorry for your loss. Brian sounds like a wonderful friend, as I'm sure you were to him. Bless you and he both, and Roy and Lucky as well.ReplyDelete
So sorry for your loss Pat. Both of you--No the three of you so lucky to have known each other. I know you will never FORGET>ReplyDelete
Oh, my, what a heartwarming story of friendship. I'm so sorry for Roy's, Lucky's, and your loss of a great friend.Delete
Hugs,
Karen in VA
So sorry for your loss. We loss the people that we love, but I always feel that the love stays with us. May you continue to feel that love.
Donna
Has Trimps election caused any hostility between Mexicans and Americans living in Ajijic?ReplyDelete
I haven't noticed any but most expats hated Trump. PDelete
Condolences on your loss of a long time friend.ReplyDelete
What a beautiful story and memories!!ReplyDelete
Thank you Susan for seeing it in a positive light because today I really miss him. PReplyDelete