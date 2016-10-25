This Afternoon in the Ajijic Plaza

This little boy was selling fruit at the outdoor restaurant in the plaza. His mother was watching from bench a few yards away. Maybe she has learned that small children more easily open hearts and wallets of expats than grown up women. But she also sent her daughter in to help sell. You can see her shadow and foot near her little brother. Next photo is of them both. She agreed to let me take their picture. You can see that she was very protective of him.
The next photo is of Chico.
It became crowded as the afternoon got warmer.
