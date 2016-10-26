Nanette's Restaurant on the Carretera in Ajijic

The chef is on the right and the waiter is on the left.
Their back yard.
They have jazz on Tuesday evenings outside.
My steak dinner
This is another photo of the musician but as you can see, my camera no longer works. It stopped working and now I get nothing but a white screen. The same thing happened with my last Canon Elph. I looked online for solutions and no one seems to have any. Other people have had the same problem. If anyone out there has a solution, please let me know. This morning I am walking down to the market, without Chico, to try to learn how to use my I pad as a camera. I don't want to buy another camera yet. Maybe I should buy an i phone. I am not sure what to do at this point but I will never buy another Canon Elph.....
I just took this photo with my Canon and it is working. Maybe it only works with more sunshine... But I can't depend on it working for the Thrill the World dance that is coming up Saturday and that is in the evening.
Your steak looks delicious. We have only been there once - will have to go again.ReplyDelete
Hi Pat, Thanks for commenting. Yes, the food was very good. PDelete
The food and the garden pictures NICE. Was that Smashed Potatoes under the steak and mushrooms?ReplyDelete
Hi Larry, Yes, Smashed Potatoes. It was very good. PDelete