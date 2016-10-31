Morning Thoughts

I took the next photo just now. Someone asked me if Chico and Olive slept together or were friends. I said NO... but look at this photo.
They are together enjoying the sunshine.
Okay, I have to admit that there is another reason I didn't stay and fight that crowd at the dance. There were some young Mexican men selling bedspreads. They had come up from Oaxaca, where they were made. At least that is what they said. They were all beautiful (the bedspreads and the young men) and I needed one for my front bed ( A Bedspread, not a young man) so I bought this one for 500 pesos, which is about 25 American dollars. Here is a better photo of it. So carrying that around made taking photos with my i pad even more difficult. Trying to hold a big i pad high over the crowd with one hand while holding a heavy blanket with the other was laughable.... It was a stupid impulse buy and after I had it in my hands I wondered about my sanity.....
What a beautiful spread. I think it was worth the haul home!! I had seen your purple blanket and it will look great.
Thank you.... Happy Halloween. P
That was an impulse buy that turned out beautifully! Love the new bedspread.
Thank you Kathie. Chico and Olive love it too.p
It is a lovely bedspread! Your writing had me laughing. :)
Karen in VA
Hi Karen, thanks. Glad I made you laugh. P
That was a good buy - it is really pretty and goes with the purple and tan blankets you already had.
Thank you Pat. Chico loves it. P
Patricia,I think the bedspread is lovely. I would have bought one too. Can't find a bedspread any where here. It's
all comforters and bed skirts and shams. Costs a lot more than a bed spread and is harder to put together etc. Forget washing the bed skirt--ugh---taking it off and putting back on is a real chore!
Connie in Wa
Hi Connie, thanks for commenting. I have never washed my bed skirt for that reason. Now it is mostly hidden by this bedspread. This bedspread is also going to be very hard to wash. I was thinking about that this morning when I came into the room and saw that Chico had gotten under the protective sheet and was sleeping right on it. Soon it will smell like a dog and need to be washed. But he really loved it. I guess it is more his than mine now. P
I recently read on one of the groups that there is a laundry with large capacity washers in town. It was either behind Oxxo, or Pemex. Can't remember which.
There is one on the libramento. WOnder if I could stick my cat and dog in one??? Just joking of course... Can you imagine a cat and dog stuck together in a large capacity washing machine? P